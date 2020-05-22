Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,999,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 617,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,771,000 after acquiring an additional 121,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 110,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

