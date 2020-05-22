Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$15.75 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OR. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$14.19 on Tuesday. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$51.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.90%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.