Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Update

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $260.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OVID has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

