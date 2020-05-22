Paul J. Diaz Sells 5,763 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Stock

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. Davita Inc has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Davita in the 4th quarter valued at $262,843,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Davita by 609.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,391,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,847,000 after buying an additional 1,195,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Davita by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,343,000 after purchasing an additional 556,781 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter valued at $31,111,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter valued at $2,679,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

