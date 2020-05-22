Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after buying an additional 181,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

