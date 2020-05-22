Peel Hunt Increases Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target to GBX 2,073

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 2,073 ($27.27) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,764 ($23.20) to GBX 2,080 ($27.36) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,931.20 ($25.40).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,939.67 ($25.52) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 829 ($10.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,808 ($23.78). The company has a market cap of $758.78 million and a PE ratio of 140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,485.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,300.90.

In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.72), for a total value of £1,181,250 ($1,553,867.40).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

