Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SDX Energy (LON:SDX)

SDX Energy (LON:SDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SDX stock opened at GBX 17.13 ($0.23) on Wednesday. SDX Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.99 ($0.43). The stock has a market cap of $36.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.14.

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

