Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Penn National have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, of late, shares of the company have declined sharply on account of the the coronavirus pandemic. It reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues not only missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also declined year over year. The company has withdrawn 2020 guidance and has suspended its dividend payouts. Despite the current crisis, the company announced that it will continue to invest in the projects, which will help generate EBITDA growth in the short term. The company remains confident about its long-term prospects, which will be supported by differentiated omni-channel approach. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.94.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.31. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

