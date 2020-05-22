Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Up 19.8% in May

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 372,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.95. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

