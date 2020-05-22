Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,267 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

