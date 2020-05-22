Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

GOOGL opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,276.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,329.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

