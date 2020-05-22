Piper Sandler Boosts ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target to $70.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 35,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $2,071,203.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,272,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,251,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 40,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,056,495.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,278,340.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,278 shares of company stock valued at $9,637,028 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $827,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

