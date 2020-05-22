Piper Sandler Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $185.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $163.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 1.52. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $700,590.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,775,029.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $585,414.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,826,246.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,184,846. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $207,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 212.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,788 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 36.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,162,000 after acquiring an additional 597,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after acquiring an additional 552,172 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 548,012 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

