Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Short Interest Up 20.8% in May

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 44,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,763,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

