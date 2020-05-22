Playtech (LON:PTEC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Playtech (LON:PTEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PTEC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 181 ($2.38) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 318.43 ($4.19).

Get Playtech alerts:

Shares of LON PTEC opened at GBX 247.20 ($3.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34. Playtech has a 1 year low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 308.77. The firm has a market cap of $739.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62.

In related news, insider Andrew Smith bought 45,000 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £58,050 ($76,361.48).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.