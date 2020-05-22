PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 351,891 Trane (NYSE:TT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 351,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,063,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Trane as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane from $105.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.62.

NYSE TT opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.71. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

