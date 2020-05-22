PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after buying an additional 153,654 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 767.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 194,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 171,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,844 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,589. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $130.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

