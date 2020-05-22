PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $552,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,276.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,329.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

