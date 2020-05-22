Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) & Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Head-To-Head Survey

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International 2.91% 28.36% 8.59% Limelight Networks -5.94% -7.90% -6.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Points International and Limelight Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 2 1 0 2.33 Limelight Networks 0 1 4 0 2.80

Points International currently has a consensus target price of $16.69, suggesting a potential upside of 125.28%. Limelight Networks has a consensus target price of $6.65, suggesting a potential upside of 24.30%. Given Points International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Points International is more favorable than Limelight Networks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Points International and Limelight Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $401.18 million 0.24 $11.89 million $0.86 8.62 Limelight Networks $200.63 million 3.19 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -38.21

Points International has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Points International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Points International has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of Points International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Points International beats Limelight Networks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

