Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.60.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$21.25 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$17.47 and a 12 month high of C$35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$11.73 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.