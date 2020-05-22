Praful Shah Sells 6,936 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total value of $1,901,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,832,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Friday, May 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total value of $1,970,170.80.

On Thursday, March 5th, Praful Shah sold 6,225 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $1,416,685.50.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total value of $1,556,503.20.

NYSE RNG opened at $260.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $292.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.