Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issued By B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE AEO opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.12. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

