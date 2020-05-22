Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gap Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GAP in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPS. Cfra cut their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

GPS stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. GAP has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GAP by 488.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GAP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,749,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in GAP by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 269,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 61,910 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.