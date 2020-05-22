Quilter Plc Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quilter Plc raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.6% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 52.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,094,000 after buying an additional 220,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,276.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,329.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

