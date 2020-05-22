Raymond James Analysts Give CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) a C$4.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CWX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CanWel Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered CanWel Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

CWX stock opened at C$3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01. The firm has a market cap of $260.74 million and a P/E ratio of 14.77. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$2.73 and a 12-month high of C$5.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.60.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$293.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$293.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

