RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Stake Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in RealPage were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 43.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20. RealPage Inc has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Kane sold 5,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $294,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,283.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,201,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,300 shares of company stock worth $30,345,180. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

