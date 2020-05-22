Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $4,101,000. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after buying an additional 1,286,137 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $6,702,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,132.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 658,152 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

