Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chorus Aviation Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.94 million and a PE ratio of 3.37. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.16.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

