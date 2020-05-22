Reviewing GalianoGoldInc . (GAU) & Its Peers

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE: GAU) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GalianoGoldInc . to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 15.29% 15.07% GalianoGoldInc . Competitors -10.31% 6.59% 2.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GalianoGoldInc . and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors 390 1116 1212 38 2.33

GalianoGoldInc . presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.92%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 36.74%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc .’s peers have a beta of 2.22, meaning that their average stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million -$167.93 million 122.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors $1.76 billion $40.29 million 15.40

GalianoGoldInc .’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. GalianoGoldInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . peers beat GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

