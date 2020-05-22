Reviewing Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) & Lianluo Smart (NYSE:LLIT)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) and Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Teleflex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teleflex and Lianluo Smart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.60 billion 6.29 $461.47 million $11.15 31.52 Lianluo Smart $380,000.00 20.09 -$8.91 million N/A N/A

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Lianluo Smart.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Teleflex and Lianluo Smart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 1 8 1 3.00 Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teleflex presently has a consensus target price of $381.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.51%. Given Teleflex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Lianluo Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 21.12% 18.96% 8.57% Lianluo Smart N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Teleflex has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lianluo Smart has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teleflex beats Lianluo Smart on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The company also provides interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and cardiac care products, such as diagnostic and intra-aortic balloon catheters, and capital equipment. In addition, it offers anesthesia products, such as pain management products for use in surgical and obstetric procedures; airway management products and related devices for use in pre-hospital emergency and hospital settings; and other pre-hospital emergency products. Further, the company offers surgical products, including Weck Ligation Systems, Weck EFx Fascial Closure Systems, Percutaneous Surgical Systems, Weck Vista bladeless access ports, Deknatel sutures, and Pilling and Kmedic surgical instruments; products for use in acute care settings for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and in general and specialty surgical applications; and single-use respiratory, urology, and interventional urology products. Additionally, it provides devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers, such as custom-engineered extrusions, diagnostic and interventional catheters, balloon sheath/dilator sets and kits, sutures, performance fibers, and bioresorbable resins and fibers. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Lianluo Smart

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, and governmental agencies, as well as to individuals. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

