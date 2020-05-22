RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and Global Net Lease (OTCMKTS:GNL) Critical Analysis

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

67.0% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Global Net Lease’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Net Lease $306.21 million 4.05 $46.48 million $1.85 7.49

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Global Net Lease 0 1 3 0 2.75

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 135.53%. Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $20.88, indicating a potential upside of 50.61%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Global Net Lease.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Global Net Lease 15.42% 2.93% 1.31%

Summary

Global Net Lease beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 233 properties, including 16 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.7 million square feet.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.