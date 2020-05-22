Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Insider Sells $302,493.50 in Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $302,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:RBA opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

