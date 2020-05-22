Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks Sells 10,000 Shares

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $114.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $123.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 154.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

