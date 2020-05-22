Rosenblatt Group PLC (RBGP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on June 19th

Rosenblatt Group PLC (LON:RBGP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RBGP opened at GBX 66.80 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. Rosenblatt Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48.50 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.33.

About Rosenblatt Group

Rosenblatt Group Plc provides various legal services. The company offers litigation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, such as fraud, professional negligence, defamation, and other corporate disputes. It provides banking and finance, construction and project, corporate, employment, IP/technology/media, real estate, regulatory and fund, and tax related litigation, arbitration, and alternative dispute resolution services.

