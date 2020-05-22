Royal Bank of Canada Cuts IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Price Target to C$5.00

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPLP. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

IPLP stock opened at C$5.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.92. IPL Plastics has a fifty-two week low of C$2.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.16 million and a PE ratio of 20.84.

About IPL Plastics

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

