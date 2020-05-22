Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OGC. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.79.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.05 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.50.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

