Royal Bank of Canada Trims Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Target Price to $4.50

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHRRF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $9.00 to $4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.