Royal Bank of Canada Trims H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price to C$15.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE HR.UN opened at C$9.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.66. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.24 per share, with a total value of C$202,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,166,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,610,526.72. Also, Director Edward Allen Gilbert bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.42 per share, with a total value of C$75,738.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,857 shares in the company, valued at C$1,822,702.94. Insiders acquired a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $995,309 over the last ninety days.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

