Royal Bank of Canada Trims Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Target Price to $11.00

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.75 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.56.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

