RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RSNAY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSA Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSNAY opened at $4.59 on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

