Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) vs. Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Head to Head Contrast

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 5.36% 35.35% 6.41% Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Kura Sushi USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $468.03 million 0.49 $42.21 million $1.43 5.65 Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 2.01 $1.46 million $0.27 57.44

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Kura Sushi USA 1 0 5 0 2.67

Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.85, indicating a potential upside of 83.79%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.63%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Kura Sushi USA on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of February 22, 2019, the company had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

