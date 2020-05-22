RV Capital GmbH Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RV Capital GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 9.4% of RV Capital GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RV Capital GmbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,276.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,329.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

