SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $41.92.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

About SAGE GRP PLC/GDR

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

