SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get SAIPEM S P A/ADR alerts:

SAPMY stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

SAIPEM S P A/ADR Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.