Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.87.

NYSE SLB opened at $17.79 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

