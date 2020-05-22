Scotiabank Trims Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Target Price to C$29.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

POW has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.60.

POW stock opened at C$21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$17.47 and a one year high of C$35.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 15.12.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.73 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.2599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

