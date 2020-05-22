SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) versus SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Head-To-Head Contrast

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

This table compares SEACOR Marine and SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $201.49 million 0.17 -$92.84 million N/A N/A SEASPAN CORP/SH SH $1.13 billion 0.00 $439.10 million $0.78 N/A

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SEACOR Marine and SEASPAN CORP/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 1 0 0 2.00 SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 1 2 0 0 1.67

SEACOR Marine currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 571.14%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEASPAN CORP/SH SH is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Risk & Volatility

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -39.66% -14.51% -6.88% SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 38.79% 7.61% 2.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH beats SEACOR Marine on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies. It operates through the following segments: Time Charter, Bareboat Charter, and Other. The Time Charter segment offers vessels to customers based upon daily rates of hire. The Bareboat Charter segment is the support of vessels among customers where the customer assumes responsibility for all operating expenses and all risk of operation. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houma, LA.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.