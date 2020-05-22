Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 752 ($9.89) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,327.75 ($17.47).

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 898 ($11.81) on Wednesday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 680 ($8.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $167.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 881.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,289.84.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 178.60 ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.20 ($2.30) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Secure Trust Bank will post 18969.9996048 EPS for the current year.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

