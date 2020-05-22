Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.15. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

