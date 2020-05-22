Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) COO David B. Sewell Sells 5,752 Shares

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SHW stock opened at $570.00 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $509.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

